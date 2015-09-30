CLOSE
National
Alexis Spight You Don’t Have To Look A Certain Way To Be Saved [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Alexis Spight joins Yolanda Adams  in studio to talk about her career and goals; plus, she tells us she can throw down in the kitchen, and we are so ready for a plate!

Click on the audio player to hear her chat with “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” about her red hair, what she wants her legacy to be, what she likes to do in her free time and more in this exclusive interview!  

RELATED: Alexis Spight Discusses Being Transparent On Her New Album “Dear Diary” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Alexis Spight “Go This Way” [NEW MUSIC]

RELATED: Alexis Spight “Steady” [MUSIC VIDEO PREMIERE]

