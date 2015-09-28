CLOSE
Deitrick Haddon Reveals New Album Cover

Deitrick Haddon

Source: Rob Kim Getty Images / Rob Kim Getty Images

Deitrick Haddon takes his cutting edge style of music to new heights with his upcoming album ‘Masterpiece‘.

Masterpiece is scheduled to be  released on Friday November 6, 2015.  After unveiling the album cover today, Haddon  launches the road to the new album with a special pre-order available on iTunes now, where fans can get an exclusive bonus track that is available only by album pre-order.

Here is the new  cover:

Deitrick Haddon Album Cover

Source: EONE / Promotional

 

The album features the lead single “Restore Me Again,”.

The highly-anticipated 16-track album showcases the a hit-making force of Haddon’s wide-ranging talents with outstanding vocals and a unique style that have garnered him accolades as a gospel leader and music innovator.  It also will showcase that no matter what, through great times or times of hardships and doubts, everyone is a unique masterpiece through His design.

Deitrick Haddon says:

‘Our lives are a work of art. God has a way of making the good, the bad and the ugly all make sense. Every season we’ve lived through are small pieces of a carefully orchestrated puzzle designed by God himself! I believe when it’s all said and done we will understand the journey better, see the big picture and declare it is a beautiful masterpiece!’

Recorded in Los Angeles, the gospel superstar is having a run of success as a television personality and  father. He welcomed a new son a few weeks ago. He will soon also hit the road for the release of Masterpiece.

Make sure to read:

Deitrick Haddon Reveals New Album Cover was originally published on elev8.com

deitrick haddon , Masterpiece

