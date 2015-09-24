CLOSE
Sanctified Sermon: How You Know A Man Loves You [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Marcus D. Wiley explains how you know when a man loves you; it’s not about superficial things, like him following you around all the time! Listen to this Sanctified Sermon to hear more in this exclusive clips!

Click here for more Sanctified Sermons and listen each morning to “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” from 5-9am CST!

Sanctified Sermon: How You Know A Man Loves You [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Close