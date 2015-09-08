WealthyU: Top Tips For Investing In Turbulent Times

09.08.15
Knowing when to invest in the stock market can be confusing, especially in these volatile times. The ups and downs of Wall Street can make many individuals feel a tad bit skittish about investing in the market.

Deborah Owens, America’s Wealth Coach, has a few tips that may help you get over your anxiety as it relates to investing in stocks while the market is in flux. She joined Roland Martin on NewsOne Now to share her top tips for investing in turbulent times during this week’s installment of WealthyU.

Deborah Owens’ Top Investment Tips In Turbulent Times:

  • Buy low, sell high
  • Problems are opportunities
  • Diversify stocks, bonds, and cash
  • Systematic monthly investment

Owens, the author of Nickel and Dime Your Way To Wealth, explained that when the markets are down, you should explore opportunities to purchase stocks because the shares are “on sale.”

She also encouraged those with 401 retirement investment plans to look at their statements while the market is swaying to and fro, because you will notice “you are buying a lot more shares this month with those contributions than you did the previous” month as a result of the fluctuations in the market and shares being traded at a lower rate.

Watch Deborah Owens, Roland Martin, and the NewsOne Now Straight Talk Panel discuss how to invest your money in the stock market during turbulent times in the video clip above.

For more information about Deborah Owens and her wealth building tips, visit www.DeborahOwens.com/NewsOneNow.

Mark your calendars! TV One NewsOne Now moves to 7 A.M. ET starting Monday September 14th. Until then, be sure to watch “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.

