NEWS ROUNDUP: “Master Of Horror” Wes Craven Dies At Age 76…AND MORE

On Sunday, the entertainment industry took a major loss when news spread that famed director and screenwriter Wes Craven passed away. Craven was best known for his work on Nightmare on Elm Street, the Scream series, and The Hills Have Eyes. “I come from a blue-collar family, and I’m just glad for the work,” Craven said in a recent interview. “I think it is an extraordinary opportunity and gift to be able to make films in general, and to have done it for almost 40 years now is remarkable.” Craven died at his home in Los Angeles after a long bout with brain cancer. He was 76-years-old. Read more.

Black Conservatives Criticize Textbook that Mentions #BlackLivesMatter Movement

A new series of textbooks designed for middle school and high school students are getting negative feedback from African-American conservatives. The textbook, which is published by ABDO and is slated to be released this fall, features information about the Black Lives Matter movement. But there are some people who believe it’s a condescending concept to teach our youth. Daily Caller education editor Eric Owens believes that the authors are more concerned about making a dollar off what’s relevant right now, than the education of our youth. “It’s never too early to teach young children to revel in racial discord fomented by radical intellectuals who believe American society is hopelessly and structurally oppressive,” said Owens. Read more.

BBC Picks Up Motown-Inspired Musical Series

BBC One recently picked up a new series that will highlight the Motown era. The network has reportedly commissioned a contemporary music series called Stop! In the Name of Love. The four-part series will focus on a group of women in their thirties; songs from the historic record label will be featured in their stories. “I’m hugely excited about this opportunity to integrate some of the coolest songs ever written into a big, bold, diverse drama about contemporary love lives, and delighted that the BBC has commissioned it,” said Executive Producer Duncan Kenworthy. “Some music is so famous that it’s already woven into our lives. ‘Stop! In the Name of Love’ will use Motown’s unforgettable tunes and powerful lyrics to help express the emotional complications—the heart and the heartbreak—of the new world we’re living in.” Read more.

