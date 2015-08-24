CLOSE
Lifestyle
Home

It’s The First Day Of School For Traditional School Students

0 reads
Leave a comment
Young children sitting in a classroom at school with their hands raised

Source: Andersen Ross / Getty

 

So I was up a little earlier today making sure my kids got off early enough for the first day of school, and so were so many other parents.

On this first day of school, Wake County’s Superintendent James Merrill says that their “teacher shortage” is not slowing them down.

Durham’s Superintendent talks about their “breakfast on us” program that’s offered in some of the Durham schools, as Hillside High school begins their day with the annual million father’s march as dads arrive at school with their kids.

 

Other stories prior to the beginning of the first day of school include:

 

back to school , Durham county schools , Wake County Schools

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Woman Threatens To “Blow Up” Swedish Embassy Over…
 10 hours ago
07.29.19
Black Rag Dolls Pulled From Store Shelves After…
 2 days ago
07.27.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…
 1 week ago
07.23.19
National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
 2 weeks ago
07.19.19
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.19
Toyota Camry
Woman Tracks Down Thieves And Steals Her Stolen…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.19
Close-Up Of French Fries In Plate
It’s National French Fry Day List Of Deals…
 2 weeks ago
07.13.19
‘How To Get Away With Murder’ To End…
 3 weeks ago
07.12.19
Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant
 3 weeks ago
07.08.19
Paul Benjamin, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor Dead…
 4 weeks ago
07.05.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close