In the wake of the shooting massacre at the Emanuel African Episcopal Methodist Church in Charleston, South Carolina last month and the spate of church burnings that followed, ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland explored church safety measures with Rev. DK Martin, Pastor of the Greater New Life Church in Charlotte. How should African-American churches protect life and property given the willingness of bigots to burn down a sanctuary? Should Pastors and church leaders be armed with a firearm to protect members from intruders bent on killing? Rev. DK Martin expresses his feelings about these questions and sentiments that are echoing in Black Churches around the country.

[theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”kHEXAdyc_FIV” player=”WNXNlnjPpWz5″]

Guns in the Pulpit? was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

Ron Holland Posted July 31, 2015

