Brandy‘s run in Chicago on Broadway has been extended! Listen to the audio player to hear why you should go see it in this edition of Inside Inspiration! Go to Broadway.com to find out more information.

Click here for more Inside Inspiration and listen to "The Yolanda Adams Morning Show" weekdays from 6-10 am EST/5-9 a.m. CST.

Why You Should See Brandy In “Chicago” On Broadway [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com