Lady Tramaine Hawkins Gives Breathtaking Performance

Tramaine Hawkins

Source: The Belle Report / The Belle Report

TBR — Richmond, VA — One of the most respected Gospel talents and gifts of our time, Lady Tramaine Hawkins, graced the congregation of First Baptist Church Centralia with her presence during a special performance just minutes outside of the Capital city.

Featured as the special guest for The Finishing Touch Fundraiser, Lady Hawkins performed several of her hit songs including, “What Shall I Do,” “The Potter’s House,” “I Never Lost My Praise,” and finishing up with “Changed,” along with the First Baptist Church Centralia Mass Choir backing her up throughout the song.

Dressed in all black while sipping on hot tea with lemon and honey, she was shear perfection.

As she ministered and shared words of encouragement, she also shared her testimony about a growth that the doctors found in her years ago, in which she described as the size of “something that would had filled up a whole turkey pan” but how it was successfully removed. After the diagnosis, Lady Tramaine said, that the doctor was able to determine that the growth found in her was not cancerous.

Before wrapping up the afternoon, Lady Hawkins, presented two of her CD’s to the Senior Pastor Dr. Wilson E. B. Shannon and the First Lady Shannon of First Baptist Church Centralia.

Sheilah Belle “The Belle” served as the host emcee.

It was truly a blessed evening!

