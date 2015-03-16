Kadesh Shares How Overcoming Infidelity Inspired “Strip” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

| 03.16.15
Kadesh has a new single out entitled “Strip,” but she’s not talking about the literal sense of the word. The songstress talks to us on “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” about what the song really means, and what inspired her passionate lyrics. She tells us the single comes from a place of pain and healing she experienced nearly a decade ago. Listen to the audio player as Kadesh opens up about overcoming infidelity in her marriage, and how it helped her write this song in this exclusive interview.

Listen to “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST!

