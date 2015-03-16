Kadesh has a new single out entitled “Strip,” but she’s not talking about the literal sense of the word. The songstress talks to us on “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” about what the song really means, and what inspired her passionate lyrics. She tells us the single comes from a place of pain and healing she experienced nearly a decade ago. Listen to the audio player as Kadesh opens up about overcoming infidelity in her marriage, and how it helped her write this song in this exclusive interview.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Listen to “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST!
RELATED: Kadesh Desiree Coleman Jackson “Strip” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]
RELATED: NBA Wife Kadesh Discusses Putting Her Career On Hold To Support Her Husband [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
Love & Basketball: The REAL Wives Of Some Of The Most Famous Players
Love & Basketball: The REAL Wives Of Some Of The Most Famous Players
1. Jessica1 of 21
2. Savannah2 of 21
3. Alexis3 of 21
4. Teyana4 of 21
5. Ayesha5 of 21
6. Yvette6 of 21
7. Tamia7 of 21
8. Nia Long (honorable mention)8 of 21
9. Jada Paul9 of 21
10. Monica10 of 21
11. Giovanni is married to Dallas Mavericks star Rashard Lewis11 of 21
12. Tori is married to LA Clippers player Jamal Crawford12 of 21
13. Erika is married to retired NBA veteran Chris Webber13 of 21
14. Ecko is married to Sacremento Kings star Rudy Gay14 of 21
15. Faith is married to Miami Heat star Udonis Haslem15 of 21
16. Lala is married to NY Knicks player Carmelo Anthony16 of 21
17. Cookie is married to NBA veteran Magic Johnson17 of 21
18. Jackie is married to retired NBA veteran Doug Christie18 of 21
19. Gabrielle Union is married to Miami Heat player Dwayne Wade19 of 21
20. Adrienne is married to Miami Heat star Chris Bosh20 of 21
21. Vanessa is married to LA Lakers star Kobe Bryant21 of 21
Keep Up With Yolanda Adams On Facebook!
Kadesh Shares How Overcoming Infidelity Inspired “Strip” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com