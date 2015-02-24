By Tanya Wilson

On January 28th 2015, my father transitioned to be with the Lord. The good news for me was knowing that I had said all that I wanted to say to him, and felt he had shared all he had to share with me. I’m sure that many of you reading this have lost a loved one and understand first hand that it is never easy.

I realized during this process that our days are appointed at the time of our birth, and our purpose is specifically assigned. As I said goodbye to my father, I learned so many things that I had no idea of during his life. Sure, there were many many things that I had a front row seat for during his 81 years, but I must admit that I was shocked at the “street ministry” that he maintained never saying a word to any his family members.

The word of God tells us in Job 14:5 – “Seeing his days [are] determined, the number of his months [are] with thee, thou hast appointed his bounds that he cannot pass.” I’m convinced that it is the purpose for which we are here that is most important. What do we do with the time we are allotted on this earth for the glory of God?

Saying goodbye to my father, who was my best friend and number one supporter was perhaps the hardest thing I have ever done, however, coming face to face with all the people he helped along the way unbeknownst to me and so many others, as well as, all the causes he stood solid in support of, assured me that he fulfilled the purpose for which he had come to this earth.

Far beyond being a son, a father and a husband, his purpose was that of a servant. Hearing from guy’s that my father ran off of our porch as I was a young teen, that my father was their encouragement to press beyond their circumstances to be the great men they became, left me speechless.

My father never knew his biological father because he died when my grandmother, his mother was six months pregnant with him. Throughout my life I thought it was the saddest most horrible thing my father had to endure. Not until his death did I learn that he used his pain, to tell young men and young women, that regardless of your parental circumstance, you cannot use that as an excuse to fail yourself. “I too had no father, I too grew up in proverty, but my internal spirit told me that I was somebody no matter what!”

Our days are numbered and we each have a specific purpose for which we are here. Time must be set aside in our lives to come face to face with what that purpose is and we must not waste time avoiding what we have been called to do. No matter how big or how small, we each are born with a valuable contribution that someone is waiting on.

I can accept my father’s departure from this life and what makes it easier is knowing that he fulfilled that which he was born to contribute. Rest in peace daddy, until we meet again.

Tanya M. Wilson is an inspirational speaker and writer living in Charlotte N.C. You can reach her at Tanya@Tanya-Wilson.com.

