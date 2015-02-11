CLOSE
3 Muslim Students Murdered In Chapel Hill; Alleged Shooter Is White

Police are speculating that an ongoing dispute over parking led 46-year-old Craig Stephen Hicks to allegedly murder 3 students in Chapel Hill last night. Hicks has been charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Deah Shaddy Barakat, 23, his wife, Yusor Mohammad, 21, and her sister, Razan Mohammad Abu-Salha, 19.

All three victims were shot in the head. There have been concerns that the shootings were motivated by the religion of the three Muslim victims.

Hicks turned himself into police after the shooting.

