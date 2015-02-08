Remembering Dean Smith: Former Players, Others Share Memories

When news of the death of former UNC head coach Dean Smith hit the news this morning it didn’t take long before the players he coached and others shared their on his passing.
RIP Coach Dean Smith. Former North Carolina coach Dean Smith died Saturday night. UNC announced the passing Sunday morning. Smith was 83 years old. "Coach Dean Smith passed away peacefully … at his home in Chapel Hill, and surrounded by his wife and five children," the Smith family said in a released statement. "We are grateful for all the thoughts and prayers, and appreciate the continued respect for our privacy as arrangements are made available to the public. Thank you." #tarheel4Life #CarolinaWay #ripdeansmith 🏀💙🐑 #legends
