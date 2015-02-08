CLOSE
Venturing Out of The Darkness At the Gantt Center

Untitled II(Antico [Pier Jacopo Alari-Bonacolsi], Bust of a Young Man and Francis Harwood, Bust of a Man, The J. Paul Getty Museum, Los Angeles), 2010

Untitled II(Antico [Pier Jacopo Alari-Bonacolsi],

Bust of a Young Man and Francis Harwood,

Bust of a Man, The J. Paul Getty Museum, Los Angeles), 2010

A new provocative curated exhibit at the Harvey B. Gantt Center examines the impact of colonialism on social attitudes that define and often stereotype black culture in America. Rehena Barber, of Chicago, curated Venturing Out of the Darkness opened Saturday. She hopes the exhibition will start a dialogue about black culture today. The pieces she selected explore everything from sexual obsession with the black body to how the sugar trade impacted the Caribbean. Shaun Leonardo’s exploration of the hyper-masculine male is particularly timely as football season ends and college basketball season careens toward the NCAA tournament.

 

This isn’t a static collection of works. A couple of pieces are interactive, inviting visitors to fully experience the exhibit. The collection includes  nearly three dozen works by Zoe Charlton, Andrea Chung, JC Lenochan and others.

