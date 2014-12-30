Target Accused Of Whitewashing ‘Annie’ Ad

Target is under fire for failing to use the current “Annie” star Quvenzhané Wallis (pictured below) to promote a new clothing line inspired by the remake of the 1980s hit, which opened in theaters on December 19th.

A Change.org petition, created by L’Sean Rinique Shelton, a motivational speaker based in Bear, Delaware, asks Target to remove the “disrespectful” in-store displays and apologize to Quvenzhané who stars alongside Jamie Foxx in the film.

The petition, which so far has collected nearly 5,000 signatures, complains that the ads feature a White girl decked in the line’s main piece: the $29.99 red dress worn by Quvenzhané at Target’s collection launch. The petition does, however, point out that Target’s online ads include girls of other ethnicities, including “one token Black girl in random Annie gear.”

The petition reads:

In the current stench of racism and division amongst Americans, why would Target singlehandedly disrespect Quvenzhané Wallis and add more pain to injury as it relates to race relations? Your recent Annie ads and in-store displays depicts a misleading depiction of the movie as it shows a [Caucasian] young lady opposed to the star of the film—Quvenzhané Wallis. Though the model is quite professional, she does not speak to the relevance of the movie or main character. When the original Annie came out, everything was about Aileen Quinn or a character/person that emulated her…why not now Target? If you can show it online, show it in ALL of your stores with multiple signage with different girls not one!

So far, Target officials have not responded to the complaint. We, too, await their response.

