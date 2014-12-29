Search For New Car Offers Lesson In Humility

By Tanya Wilson

This time around I have to own my stuff! The last three years have been very different for me with lots of changes, some unexpected and painful and some bringing forth amazing blessings even in the midst of life’s storms.

In my prayer time, I’d been praying for wisdom, discernment and a strategic route specific to the Lord’s plan for my life. In support of my prayer time, I had been increasing my knowledge in the area of financial wellness in preparation the call of service on my life.

In the midst of everything, I found myself in need of a new car. Timing not great, because I had other things I would have rather focused on. One thing for sure, transportation was not something that was optional.

The search began! Admittedly my taste in vehicles was in direct conflict with my financial wisdom, which extended my search. I had a blast test driving everything from Maserati’s to Fiat’s. Then I had to get serious and make a decision.

Fortunately for me I met a really great sales person and I set about explaining to him what I was attempting to accomplish in my life, my business and my bank account.

Shortly thereafter, the sales person called instructing me to come to the dealership as soon as possible; he had the perfect vehicle with my name on it!

On the drive to the dealership I was envisioning all sorts of phenomenal vehicles for an unheard of price. I was thanking the Lord in advance for what He had already done, just short of stopping to do a praise dance on the side of the road.

Finally I arrived at the dealership and was met by my sales associate wearing a huge smile. He started telling me how all of his partners heard my story and all wanted to find the perfect vehicle according to my specifications.

I took a seat and waited for him to drive around with my new set of wheels. The few minutes I waited felt like hours as I anticipated what I would see.

As the sales person drove up and I walked out, the first thing I said was “I’m not driving that, that is not even close to what I had in mind.” The look on his face was utter disbelief.

On the test drive he said, “I’d consider this a blessing if I were you!” Ouch.

Earlier that day a person that rarely drove the vehicle traded the car in due to changes in their life. The vehicle was in pristine condition and the salesman remembering our detailed discussion, called me first to allow me the first opportunity for purchase.

The car is perfect for me and falls specifically in line with all I asked for. So what was my problem? Simply put, I asked but I was not prepared to receive in line with what was best for me. I was tangled in my plan, not necessary the perfect plan. The good news is that despite our foolishness, the Lord blesses us even in our own mess.

Jeremiah 29:11New International Version (NIV) 11 For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.

Tanya M. Wilson is an inspirational speaker and writer living in Charlotte N.C. You can reach her at Tanya@Tanya-Wilson.com.

