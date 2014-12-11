Cam Newtwon took to Instagram to share his feelings about the two-car collision that rolled his 1998 Dodge Ram Truck and left him hospitalized overnight. Newton was released from the hospital on Wednesday and rejoined the team today, according to the Charlotte Observer. He is not expected to play on Sunday.
On Instagram, Newton posted a photo of his totaled truck and his newfound perspective on life.
If you read this I challenge you to L1VE life to the fullness everyday! 1OVE the people who are close to you (and don’t be afraid to tell them as well)! FORG1VE “whoever” for “whatever” they did! Trust when I tell you that L1FE is to short for you NOT to do those things!
Cam Newton Says Accident Put “A Lot Of Things In Perspective” was originally published on my927charlotte.comAlso On The Light 103.9 FM: