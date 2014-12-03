Trust And Believe For A Better Day

Many of our decisions fall apart at the point of wavering commitment and consistency. Believe it or not, people count on our lack of commitment, deciding that if they can just ride out what’s going on right now, before too long, things will blow over and whatever the earlier decision was would be no more.

There are matters that are presenting themselves in these days that we find ourselves living that require commitment and a consistent voice. Anything less, diminishes its importance. We must perfect our ability to make a decision that is based on fact and then commit our time, our voice and our resources in fighting for what we believe to be right even when it becomes inconvenient.

1 Corinthians 15-58 offers a valuable recommendation, “Therefore, my beloved brothers, be steadfast, immovable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, knowing that in the Lord your labor is not in vain.

It’s not possible to make a difference if we stop talking about matters, because they no longer are the first story on the news. It’s not possible to change laws or behaviors if we are easily moved out of our position, or waver in our thinking because someone else differs in theirs.

Our country was built on people that would not take No for an answer, trusting and believing for a better day. Their faith allowed them to know that there was better to be had. Our faith must also serve as a platform for what we know to be true.

Generations must be assured of what is right and acceptable and what is not. Even how we treat each other in our actions and our speech must be reviewed for changes. What we allow starts with us and we cannot forget that. What is our standard that is obvious for all to see?

How can you make a positive difference? We all should ask ourselves that question. Everyone working together toward the positive good of us all is what is needed. Encouraging peace, knowledge, and love is a good starting point.

Tanya M. Wilson is an inspirational speaker and writer living in Charlotte N.C. You can reach her at Tanya@Tanya-Wilson.com.

Read more from Tanya Wilson

Stop Wrestling With God

Say Thank You

Sharing Is Caring, Try It

Trust And Believe For A Better Day was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

Praise 92.7/100.9 Posted December 3, 2014

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: