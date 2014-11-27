CLOSE
Happy Thanksgiving From #TeamBeautiful!

We hope you’re having a wonderful Thanksgiving week! If you’re still in need of last minute holiday tips or if you’re looking for a healthier alternative recipe, we have you covered! Take a look at our recipes, decorating tips, and Black Friday specials!

Give Thanks For Dranks: The Best Thanksgiving Cocktail Recipes

Wobble Before You Gobble: Exercises You Can Do With Or Without Your Turkey

5 Thanksgiving Tips To Dine Without Losing Your Waist Line

Grub Without The Guilt: 5 Tips For A Full & Happy Thanksgiving

The Anti-Housewife’s Guide To Preparing Thanksgiving Dinner

Happy Thanksgiving: 5 TV Leading Ladies Who Couldn’t Cook!

The Ultimate Guide To The Best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Sales

