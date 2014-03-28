CLOSE
Tye Tribbett On Thanking The Sons Of Thunder At The Stellar Awards [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Tye Tribbett

Tye Tribbett won a Stellar Award this year and was the only one to get on stage and thank the Sons of Thunder. Listen Tye Tribett and ”The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” discuss as they broadcast live from Philadelphia, Pa at the Inspiration & Music Conference. Plus, hear why he’s honored to be part of the conference again.

Click here for past interviews and listen to “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST/5-9 am CST.

RELATED: Donnie McClurkin Feat. Tye Tribbett “We Are Victorious” [NEW MUSIC]

RELATED: Tye Tribbett “He Turned It” [NEW MUSIC]

RELATED: 3 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Tye Tribbett [INTERVIEW]

Tye Tribbett On Thanking The Sons Of Thunder At The Stellar Awards [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on theyolandaadamsmorningshow.com

