Tye Tribbett On Thanking The Sons Of Thunder At The Stellar Awards [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Tye Tribbett won a Stellar Award this year and was the only one to get on stage and thank the Sons of Thunder. Listen Tye Tribett and ”The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” discuss as they broadcast live from Philadelphia, Pa at the Inspiration & Music Conference. Plus, hear why he’s honored to be part of the conference again.

