Mali Music “Ready Aim” LIVE [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Singer/songwriter/musician Mali Music has been steadily building a buzz for his RCA records release “Ready Aim“. We were the first to debut the lyric video and now we have the live version for you to check out!

The official video for “Ready Aim” will be releasing soon but until then, watch this intense trailer below!

Keep up with Mali Music on his official site and you can get more info on how to download his single from iTunes here.

The Yolanda Adams Morning Show Posted June 11, 2013

