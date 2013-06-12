How Well Do You Know Your Bible? This Weeks Questions And Answers

Below are the questions, answers and winners from this weeks “How Well Do You Know Your Bible.”
Monday 6/10/13
Q: You have just landed on the mountain where Noah’s ark landed. Where are you?
A: Mount Ararat (Genesis Ch. 7-8)
Congratulations to Carmen Walker of Tru Vine Ministry in Fayetteville!!!
Tuesday 6/11/13
Q: What island was John exiled to?
A: The island of Patmos (Rev. 1:9) John was exiled because of the Word of God and testimony of Jesus.
Congratulations to Elder Betty Thompson of Inner Faith Ministries in Clayton, NC!!!
Wednesday 6/12/13
Q: Where was Joseph (of the colored coat) originally from?
A: Canaan (Genesis 39)
Congratulations to Jackie from Christ Family Church in Cary!!
Thursday 6/13/13
Q: The place Jesus was crucified is called Calvary in English but what is its Semitic name?
A: Golgotha
Congratulations to Detrius from World Overcomers in RTP!!!
Friday 6/14/13
Q: I bought Joseph from the Midianite traders…. Who am I?
A: Potipher (Genesis 37:36)
Congratulations to Brenda Smith of St. James Lutheran Church in Southern Pines!!!