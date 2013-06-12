CLOSE
Bible Trivia
How Well Do You Know Your Bible? This Weeks Questions And Answers

HOW WELL BIBLE TRIVIA

Below are the questions, answers and winners from this weeks “How Well Do You Know Your Bible.”

Monday 6/10/13

Q:  You have just landed on the mountain where Noah’s ark landed.  Where are you?

A:  Mount Ararat  (Genesis Ch. 7-8)    

 Congratulations to Carmen Walker of Tru Vine Ministry in Fayetteville!!!

Tuesday 6/11/13

Q:  What island was John exiled to?

A:  The island of Patmos (Rev. 1:9)  John was exiled because of the Word of God and testimony of Jesus.

 Congratulations to Elder Betty Thompson of Inner Faith Ministries in Clayton, NC!!!

Wednesday 6/12/13

Q: Where was Joseph (of the colored coat) originally from?

A: Canaan  (Genesis 39)

Congratulations to Jackie from Christ Family Church in Cary!!

Thursday 6/13/13

Q: The place Jesus was crucified is called Calvary in English but what is its Semitic name?

A:  Golgotha     

Congratulations to Detrius from World Overcomers in RTP!!!

Friday 6/14/13

Q:  I bought Joseph from the Midianite traders…. Who am I?

A: Potipher  (Genesis 37:36)

Congratulations to Brenda Smith of St. James Lutheran Church in Southern Pines!!!

