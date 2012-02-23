CLOSE
Obama Organizer Douglas Wilson Says Obama’s Popularity Here To Stay

The countdown to Election 2012 continues. As Republican hopefuls jockey for position, President Obama is enjoying some of highest ratings in a long time. Former Obama field director Douglas Wilson discusses the latest in the race for the White House. Wilson is a Charlotte area resident who writes the political blog Politics Is Power.

