The countdown to Election 2012 continues. As Republican hopefuls jockey for position, President Obama is enjoying some of highest ratings in a long time. Former Obama field director Douglas Wilson discusses the latest in the race for the White House. Wilson is a Charlotte area resident who writes the political blog Politics Is Power.

Obama Organizer Douglas Wilson Says Obama’s Popularity Here To Stay was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

Tonya Jameson Posted February 23, 2012

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: