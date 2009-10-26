CLOSE
National
HomeNational

UCONN Player Honored

0 reads
Leave a comment

The family and friends of a slain University of Connecticut football player are gathering in his Miami hometown for his funeral.

Jasper Howard’s funeral is scheduled for Monday morning. A viewing was held Sunday, a week after Howard was fatally stabbed outside a dance on Connecticut’s campus. No one has been charged in his death.

Howard’s teammates paid tribute to the cornerback at Saturday’s game against West Virginia. Two UConn players carried his helmet and jersey before kickoff and both West Virginia and Connecticut players wore stickers on their helmets during the game. Connecticut players also held hands and bowed their heads for a moment of silence in Howard’s memory.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Watch Live As Michael Cohen Testifies On Capitol…
 6 hours ago
02.27.19
Donald Trump Tries To Shade Spike Lee Over…
 2 days ago
02.25.19
Bennett College Has Accreditation Temporarily Restored By Atlanta…
 3 days ago
02.25.19
What We Know About The Death And Alleged…
 6 days ago
02.22.19
Coast Guard Lt. Allegedly Wanted To Commit Terror…
 6 days ago
02.21.19
“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Tyler…
 6 days ago
02.21.19
Designer, Karl Lagerfeld Has Passed At The Age…
 1 week ago
02.19.19
End Of A Era: Payless To Close All…
 1 week ago
02.19.19
Police: Man Committed Hate Crime Because His Mom…
 2 weeks ago
02.15.19
Everyone Wasn’t Rooting For Jennifer Lopez’s Motown Tribute…
 2 weeks ago
02.11.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close