What’s Killing Famous Black Men?

Heavy D and Patrice O'NealAfrican-Americans frequently look towards race and economic factors as our biggest challenges, but there are self-inflicted problems that are literally killing us. The recent and untimely deaths of Heavy D and Patrice O’Neal has made the health issues that arise from being overweight very hard to ignore.

According to HuffPost, obesity is a “full-blown crisis in the Black community, specifically among Black men.”

Dr. Mwata Dyson, a health care consultant based in New York City adds, “The biggest health care crisis we are facing as a community is the crisis of obesity. We are behind the eight ball.”

Find out the alarming stats around Black obesity, and find out about how one former NFL player was scared straight by visiting HuffPost.

