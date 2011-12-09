What’s Killing Famous Black Men?

African-Americans frequently look towards race and economic factors as our biggest challenges, but there are self-inflicted problems that are literally killing us. The recent and untimely deaths of Heavy D and Patrice O’Neal has made the health issues that arise from being overweight very hard to ignore.

According to HuffPost, obesity is a “full-blown crisis in the Black community, specifically among Black men.”

Dr. Mwata Dyson, a health care consultant based in New York City adds, “The biggest health care crisis we are facing as a community is the crisis of obesity. We are behind the eight ball.”

