Is Vickie Winans The New First Lady Of Gospel Comedy?

Gospel megastar, Vickie Winans, knows that she is a natural born comedienne. For years, she’s been booked for as many hilarious Mistress of Ceremonies gigs as concert dates and now she’s recording her long awaited and first ever standup comedy DVD. Back in the 1990s, CGI Records released a CD of some of Winans’ hilarious stories entitled, “Share the Laughter.”

However, this will be her first comedy DVD and the recording will feature more stories and situations that nobody can share like Winans. “We are about to have a ball, laughs Winans, as she is known to have her audiences rolling in the aisles with laughter.

The DVD recordings will take place on Wednesday, December 7, 2011 @ 6:30 pm, 8:00 pm and 9:30 pm. Winans have allowed the tickets for the recordings to be free of charge, but you must pick up your tickets (for crowd control purposes) at The Upper Room which is located at 23821 Grand River (one block east of Telegraph), Detroit, MI 48219.  Tickets can be picked up every day (except Sundays) from 4-10 pm at The Upper Room (maximum 4 tickets per person). Seating is limited and available on a first come, first serve basis. Food is available for purchase. Phone: (313) 531-5100 for further information. Winans’ new half hour musical program “The Vickie Winans Show”  debuts on The Word Network the same day, December 7th at 4:30 p.m. EST.

Winans burst on the gospel music scene in 1985 with her signature smash “We Shall Behold Him.” She’s remained one of gospel music’s Top 10 artists with appearances on NBC Today and Oprah. She has appeared on the cover of Jet magazine, served as celebrity spokesperson for Daimler-Chrysler and Quaker Oats. Other hits include #1 songs “As Long As I Got King Jesus,” “Shake Yourself Loose” and “The Rainbow.” Visit www.vickiewinans.com for more information on Vickie Winans.

