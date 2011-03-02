New Gospel Music For The Spring

Gospel Albums being released this Spring will add some spirit to your step. Here is a short list of what you should add to your music collection.

We have music from some of the greatest artist in Gospel Music coming in the next few weeks.

March 8, 2011

– Andrae Crouch – The Journey – Universal Music – EMICMG

March 15, 2011

-Al Green – The Best of the Gospel Sessions – New Haven Records – Provident

– Donald Lawrence – YRM Your Righteous Mind – Verity Records – Provident

– Richard Smallwood – Promises – Verity Records – Provident

March 22, 2011

– Smokie Norful – How I Got Over…Songs That Carried Us – EMI Gospel – EMICMG

March 29, 2011

– Mary Mary – Something Big – Integrity Music – Provident

– Kirk Franklin – Hello Fear – Fo Yo Soul Entertainment – Provident

April 5, 2011

– Mandisa – What If We Were Real

Make sure to mark these days down in your calendar. I would like to know which release you are looking forward to.

My personal must have pick is Mary Mary “Something Big” This album will be huge. Stay tuned here as I be doing a track by track review in the next few weeks.

