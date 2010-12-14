South Africa Only Recoups 10 Percent Of Cost Of Hosting World Cup

Africa — South Africa made a return of just £323m on the £3bn it spent on building stadiums and infrastructure for this summer’s tournament, according to official figures.

The country predicted it would receive an initial boost of £570m from tourists flocking to attend the festival of football. However the tournament failed to attract as many foreign visitors as expected. Marthinus van Schalkwyk, South Africa’s tourism minister, said just 309,000 foreign fans attended the tournament, compared to predictions of 450,000.

South African-based companies also failed to reap the benefits of the tournament, according to a study by KPMG. Just 22pc of KPMG’s 100 biggest African clients, including several multinationals, said they had benefited from the World Cup, compared to 45pc predicting a boost last year. Read more at Telegraph RELATED: Mandela pleased with effect of World Cup on South Africa

Share this post on Facebook! CLICK HERE:

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: