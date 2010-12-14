CLOSE
National
HomeNational

South Africa Only Recoups 10 Percent Of Cost Of Hosting World Cup

0 reads
Leave a comment

Africa — South Africa made a return of just £323m on the £3bn it spent on building stadiums and infrastructure for this summer’s tournament, according to official figures.

The country predicted it would receive an initial boost of £570m from tourists flocking to attend the festival of football. However the tournament failed to attract as many foreign visitors as expected. Marthinus van Schalkwyk, South Africa’s tourism minister, said just 309,000 foreign fans attended the tournament, compared to predictions of 450,000.

South African-based companies also failed to reap the benefits of the tournament, according to a study by KPMG. Just 22pc of KPMG’s 100 biggest African clients, including several multinationals, said they had benefited from the World Cup, compared to 45pc predicting a boost last year.

Read more at Telegraph

RELATED:

Mandela pleased with effect of World Cup on South Africa

Share this post on Facebook! CLICK HERE:

South Africa World Cup

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
What We Know About The Death And Alleged…
 2 days ago
02.22.19
Coast Guard Lt. Allegedly Wanted To Commit Terror…
 3 days ago
02.21.19
“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Tyler…
 3 days ago
02.21.19
Designer, Karl Lagerfeld Has Passed At The Age…
 5 days ago
02.19.19
End Of A Era: Payless To Close All…
 6 days ago
02.19.19
Police: Man Committed Hate Crime Because His Mom…
 1 week ago
02.15.19
Everyone Wasn’t Rooting For Jennifer Lopez’s Motown Tribute…
 2 weeks ago
02.11.19
Yolanda Adams, Fantasia And Andra Day Honor Aretha…
 2 weeks ago
02.11.19
2019 Grammys: Watch H.E.R., Janelle Monáe, Chloe x…
 2 weeks ago
02.11.19
Former Nationals Manager & MLB Hall Of Famer…
 2 weeks ago
02.08.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close