Insurance Is the Wealth Protector | Dr. Willie Jolley

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Dr. Willie Jolley teaches that building wealth is only part of the journey; protecting it is just as important. In his Wake Up & Win segment “Insurance Is The Wealth Protector” on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell, he explains why insurance is not a luxury but a true necessity. His focus is on keeping what you have worked so hard to build.

The third leg of the wealth stool

In his book “Rich Is Good, Wealthy Is Better,” Dr. Willie Jolley describes wealth as a three-legged stool. The legs are income, investments, and insurance. Income and investments help you build up your money, while insurance protects what you have built.

He says insurance is not a nicety, it is a necessity. Without adequate coverage, one unexpected event can erase years of financial progress. A serious illness, a car accident, a house fire, or the death of a family member who provides income can hit families hard.

Wealth is what you keep and protect

Dr. Willie Jolley reminds listeners that wealth is not only about what you earn. It is also about what you keep. That includes what you protect with wise planning. Insurance acts like a shield around your assets and your future.

Wealthy people understand this clearly. They know that protecting what they have built is just as important as building it in the first place. Insurance allows you to transfer risk from yourself to an insurance company. Instead of simply hoping nothing goes wrong, you prepare for the times when “life be lifing,” as he puts it.

Prepare for life, don’t just hope

Dr. Willie Jolley explains that wealthy people do not focus only on making money. They also focus on preserving and protecting that money. Having the right insurance in place is one of the key ways they do this. He urges listeners to get insurance as part of their wealth plan so their progress is not wiped out by surprise.

He encourages people to share this message with friends and family so more households can protect their wealth. He then points them to winwithwillie.com for more information on his new book “Rich Is Good, Wealthy Is Better” and other tools to help them grow themselves and their wealth. He closes with a reminder that their best is still yet to come.

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Insurance Is the Wealth Protector | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com