Listen Live
Close
Lifestyle

They’ll Know Us By Our Love | Ericaism

They’ll Know Us By Our Love | Ericaism

Erica Campbell’s Ericaism teaches that people will know we follow Jesus not by titles or talk, but by real love.

Published on April 22, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Sharing faith without 'Christianese' helps non-believers understand God's blessings.
  • Carrying Jesus' love beyond church walls shows people you're His disciple.
  • True discipleship is marked by love, not titles or church attendance.

A “Jesus Girl” Everywhere She Goes

In today’s “Ericaism” on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell, Erica calls herself a “Jesus girl” who will not tone that down. On a recent flight, she sat next to a man who did not believe in God. He told her he was not into faith like that. Erica’s response was simple: “He believes in you.” The man did not know who she was or what she did, but she still found a way to bring Jesus into the conversation with love.

Sharing God Without “Christianese”

Erica explains that people often ask if she is successful or if anyone knows her. She calmly replies that she has six Grammy Awards, which means “somebody” knows her, but she refuses to brag or belittle anyone. Instead, she talks about what God has allowed her to do. She says believers must learn how to share God’s blessings without only using church language. Phrases like “Won’t He do it?” may sound like a meme to people outside the faith. So she urges us to explain God’s faithfulness in ways that everyday people can understand.

Taking Jesus Beyond Church Walls

Erica thanks God for her father, who preached in prisons, parks, and on the streets. He talked to people who did not go to church but still needed hope. That example taught her that Christians must carry Jesus’ love into real‑life spaces, not just Sunday services. The Bible says people will know we are Jesus’ disciples by our love for one another. It is not about how many titles we hold, how long we have been in church, or what position we carry.

Loving People In Everyday Moments

Erica shares a moment from an Atlanta nail salon. She noticed a woman crying across the room and wanted to pray with her. Even while getting her nails done, she spoke up and asked, “Can I pray for you?” right there. She prayed in Jesus’ name, and the woman later thanked her for it. They still do not know each other’s names, but love and prayer connected them.

What Really Shows You Belong To Jesus

Erica closes by reminding listeners that what is “good” in your life is not your stuff, it is who you know. The love of God in your heart should change you from the inside out. People will not recognize you as a disciple because you attend church a lot or hold a big title. They will know you belong to Jesus by your love. That is the mission: love people so they can see how much He loved them first.

They’ll Know Us By Our Love | Ericaism was originally published on getuperica.com

More from The Light 103.9 FM
Trending
Sorry We're Closed
Business & Economy  |  Melissa Wade

Cary Towne Center Vacant Two Years After Games HQ Was to Be Complete

Gas prices in US surpass 4 dollar threshold
Local  |  Glyniss Wiggins

Where to Find Cheap Fuel Prices Across The Triangle Ahead of Easter Weekend

0:59
Lifestyle  |  Nia Noelle

It’s Friday, But Sunday Is Coming! | Dr Willie Jolley

Spring trees in bloom in the Pilot Mill Capitol Park neighborhood near downtown Raleigh North Carolina
Local Events  |  Glyniss Wiggins

Former Miss North Carolina 2024 Passes Away After Cancer Battle

1:16
Lifestyle  |  Nia Noelle

Strive To Be Great | Dr Willie Jolley

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close