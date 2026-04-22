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Cary Towne Center Vacant Two Years After Games HQ Was to Be Complete

Two years after Epic Games' headquarters was supposed to open, the Cary Towne Center remains vacant and unused.

Published on April 22, 2026

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The old Cary Towne Center site is still just sitting there—empty and fenced off—even though it was supposed to become Epic Games’ new headquarters by 2024. But here we are in 2026, and nothing’s been built yet.

Neighbors say it’s frustrating to see such a big space go unused, especially after the mall was torn down. Some even call it an eyesore and wonder why there hasn’t been any progress.

Part of the holdup? The company’s rezoning request for the project was actually withdrawn after sitting inactive, which basically puts everything on pause for now.

At this point, there’s no clear timeline or updated plan. Town leaders say talks could continue, but there’s no requirement for development to move forward—so for now, that prime piece of land remains in limbo.

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Source: Mats Silvan / Getty

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