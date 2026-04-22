Black Bear Spotted Roaming Neighborhood in the Bull City

Residents of a Durham neighborhood were startled this week when a black bear was caught on camera wandering near Sandy Creek Park and Highway 501. The sighting, which occurred in broad daylight, has sparked conversations about wildlife activity in the area.

The bear was seen strolling up a residential driveway, and neighbors later discovered what appeared to be bear droppings nearby.

Wildlife officials believe the bear was likely a transient, passing through in search of food. This time of year, black bears and other animals such as coyotes and foxes are more active as they emerge from winter and begin foraging.

Love Local? Get more! Join the The Light 103.9 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

North Carolina is home to over 20,000 black bears, with their range increasing by 3 to 5 miles annually. Folta noted that the bear in Durham likely moved on quickly, as bears tend to avoid areas without easy food sources.

To minimize human-bear conflicts, officials are urging residents to follow BearWise guidelines.

These include securing garbage, removing bird feeders, and cleaning grills to eliminate potential attractants. Folta also advised residents to scare off bears by making loud noises if they linger near homes.

While black bears are rarely aggressive toward humans, wildlife experts stress the importance of maintaining a safe distance and avoiding any interaction. Residents are encouraged to report bear sightings to the Wildlife Helpline at 866-318-2401.