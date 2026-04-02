Why spiritual symbols are making a comeback among young adults

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In recent years, spiritual symbols have become all the rage among younger people. There are many reasons for it, from true faith to stress relief.

Contrary to popular opinion, most young people do believe in a higher power. According to a 2025 Springtide study, 80% of youth (ages 13-25) are at least slightly spiritual. However, their definition of spirituality might differ from yours.

Why Are Young People Turning to Spirituality?

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The spiritual awakening among youth doesn’t have a single cause. Instead, there are several converging forces that are making spirituality more appealing.

1. Stress Relief

With the relentless pace of digital evolution, many young people are turning to spirituality as a way to cope with stress. Spirituality can also serve as a means of finding calm among other forces of instability, such as:

Political turmoil

Climate anxiety

Economic uncertainty

2. Sense of Purpose

Younger generations are often looking for a sense of purpose in their lives. They’re familiar with the concept of chasing material status, and they want something else. Spirituality offers them a way to make their lives more meaningful.

3. Personalization

Today’s youth places a lot of value on personalization. They live in a world of fluid identities, and they expect the same from their belief systems. The cultural significance of symbols allows them to create a stronger identity.

4. Declining Trust in Institutions

Despite recent steps that organized religion has taken to reach new people, the youth aren’t fully on board yet. To a lot of young people, spirituality feels more open and inclusive, or simply more compatible with their values.

5. Accessibility

The rise of technology has made spiritual exploration easier than ever. In fact, many modern youthful spiritual movements start online. People also have access to a variety of different ways to practice spirituality, such as:

E-courses on faith and devotion

Apps for tarot, meditation, and astrology

Online communities for reflection and mindfulness

What Does Modern Spirituality Look Like?

For a lot of young people, spirituality is something one does, not only what one believes in. They view it as a language for experiencing life.

This is one of the key reasons for the rising popularity of spiritual icons. Younger generations enjoy weaving together diverse traditions and practices. Researchers have come up with a name for this approach to spirituality: faith unbundled.

What Symbols Represent Spirituality?

The meaning of spiritual symbols often involves a connection between the physical world and metaphysical concepts. Some examples include:

Yin and Yang : Harmony and interdependence

: Harmony and interdependence Tree of Life : Unity in all living things

: Unity in all living things Lotus Flower : Spiritual awakening

: Spiritual awakening Third Eye: Wisdom and spiritual energy

Many symbols are said to protect their wearers. For example, the Miraculous Medal got its name due to the many miracles and blessings reported by its owners. Like most symbols, you can buy Miraculous Medal necklaces online.

Spiritual Symbols Made Easy

In many ways, spiritual symbols are a response to the challenges of the new spiritual age. For young people looking for true authenticity and connection, these symbols often represent new beginnings and identities.

Interested in fresh ideas on how to make faith a bigger part of your life? Keep reading The Light 103.9 for more exclusive tips!