Tasha Page Lockhart Discusses New Song ‘He’s on the Way’

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

After a nearly seven-year hiatus from releasing solo projects, celebrated gospel powerhouse Tasha Page-Lockhart sat down with Melissa Wade on 103.9 The Light to discuss her triumphant return and her latest single, “He’s on the Way.”

For listeners seeking faith and encouragement, the new track serves as a timely reminder of resilience. Lockhart opened up about her personal journey and the necessary pauses she took since her last full release in 2017.

“I’ve been through a process of healing and therapy and, you know, just self-reflection to kind of get some things together,” Lockhart shared. “Sometimes you got to step back and work on yourself. And so now is the time.”

Despite the break from solo albums, she remained a vibrant part of the gospel community.

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“God has sustained me,” she noted, expressing deep gratitude for her ongoing connection with her supporters. “I’ve been able to stay relevant due to doing features and collaborations with other amazing artists.”

Now settled in North Carolina, where she says she has found profound peace, Lockhart is pouring her renewed spirit into her music.

“He’s on the Way” offers a powerful, empowering message for anyone feeling discouraged by life’s waiting seasons.

“No matter what stage you’re in at your life, you have to know… God is going to come through for you,” Lockhart said. “He’s on the way to your house, to your address. He’s getting in your business. He’s getting ready to interrupt everything that looks like it’s not right in your body.”

The single also represents a deeply personal family collaboration. Produced by her uncle, industry veteran Charles Ali Harris, the track is released under Lockhart’s newly formed label, Gift Box Music, in a joint venture with Tyscot Records.

Fans can expect even more soul-stirring music later this year with her highly anticipated album, “Just Let Me Sing.” Lockhart promises a diverse soundscape that honors her rich Detroit roots, blending influences from her mother, Lisa Page Brooks, legendary gospel groups, and the classic Motown sound inherited from her grandfather.

“All I want to do is sing,” Lockhart declared. “Get me in front of a microphone. Me and God are going to do the rest.”

“He’s on the Way” officially drops April 24. Supporters can pre-save the uplifting single now across all major digital streaming platforms.