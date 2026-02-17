Listen Live
Close

Breaking News

Reverend Jesse Jackson Has Died At 84
News

Get Up! Mornings Trending Topics of The Day: February 17th

Discover the trending topics captivating audiences on this February 17th edition of Get Up! Mornings.

Published on February 17, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

GUMEC Trending Topics Graphic
Source: Reach Media / Urban One

The “Trending Topics” segment on Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell always keeps the community connected to the moments that matter, and the latest edition was no exception. From heartfelt celebrity moments and powerful musical performances to honoring a civil rights giant, the segment was packed with culture, inspiration, and news you need to know.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

A Surprise Proposal Celebrates Black Love


A beautiful and viral moment of Black love took center stage. Singer Fantasia Barrino received the surprise of a lifetime during a Valentine’s Day performance in Houston. Her husband, Kendall Taylor, interrupted the show to make something right. He explained that he had never officially proposed to her. In front of a cheering crowd, Taylor delivered an emotional speech honoring their journey together before getting down on one knee. He presented her with a stunning new engagement ring, featuring a carat for each year of their marriage. The touching, genuine moment had Fantasia, and many watching online were in tears, celebrating their transparent and inspiring love story.

Brandy’s Anthem Stirs Pride and Unity

The conversation then shifted to a show-stopping performance that had everyone talking, including former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama. The Obamas were spotted rising to their feet at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, not for a basketball play, but for Brandy’s breathtaking rendition of the national anthem. Joined by a beautiful all-female a cappella quartet, Brandy delivered a fresh, soulful arrangement of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Her powerful vocals and the group’s harmonious blend created a truly unforgettable and moving performance that earned a standing ovation and widespread praise.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Honoring a Civil Rights Icon: Reverend Jesse Jackson’s Enduring Legacy


In honor of Black History Month, the segment paid tribute to the life and legacy of Reverend Jesse Louis Jackson Sr. An icon of the Civil Rights Movement and a protégé of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Rev. Jackson became one of the most influential leaders of our time. From his early activism and founding of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition to his groundbreaking presidential campaigns in 1984 and 1988, he tirelessly championed social justice. Even as he battled Parkinson’s disease, his voice remained a powerful force for equality and civil rights. The segment rightfully honored his immense contributions and lasting impact, reminding us of his unwavering dedication to the community.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Get Up! Mornings Trending Topics of The Day: February 17th was originally published on getuperica.com

More from The Light 103.9 FM
Trending
5 Items
Entertainment  |  Get Up!

Cece Winans, PJ Morton, Darrel Walls, And More Take Home 2026 Grammy Gold

Aerial View - Carter-Finley Stadium and PNC Arena
Local  |  Glyniss Wiggins

More Winter Weather Headed to Raleigh & The Triangle

13 Items
Civil Rights & Social Justice  |  tethomas

The Power of Knowledge:Black Leaders Who Changed The Culture

News  |  BlackAmericaWeb Staff

Before Rosa Parks It Was Claudette Colvin: The 15-Year-Old Who Helped End Bus Segregation

Local  |  Kiara Jacobs

Governor Stein Urged Residents to Prepare Ahead of the Storm

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close