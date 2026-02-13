Joann Rosario Returns With Powerful New Single “Still On The Throne”

Rosario's new single reminds listeners that God is in control, even in life's darkest moments.

She overcame personal struggles, including losing her mother and experiencing divorce, to reignite her music calling.

Rosario released a 40-day devotional to help others build a stronger prayer life and relationship with God.

Gospel artist Joann Rosario is stepping back into music with a renewed purpose and a powerful message of faith. After being away from releasing new music for nearly two decades, Rosario recently joined Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell to introduce her new single, “Still On The Throne,” and share the deeply personal journey that inspired her return.

Rosario explained that the song is meant for anyone who feels forgotten or abandoned during difficult seasons. She said the message behind the record is simple but necessary: no matter what life looks like, God is still in control. The single serves as a reminder that even in moments of loss, uncertainty, and heartbreak, faith can remain steady.

The singer admitted that she once believed she might never return to music. Life brought a series of personal challenges that shifted her focus, including losing her mother, experiencing divorce, suffering multiple miscarriages, and stepping away from her music career. Through those experiences, she questioned what direction her life would take. However, she shared that encouragement from friends and supporters, including Erica Campbell, helped remind her that her calling in music was not finished.

Rosario said she prayed for clarity and told God that if she was meant to return, the doors would have to open. According to her, that is exactly what happened. Opportunities began to align, and she found herself back in the studio with a renewed sense of purpose.

During the conversation, Rosario spoke openly about the importance of letting go of anger, blame, and guilt when navigating loss. She encouraged listeners to release resentment toward others and toward themselves, and instead trust that God can use every experience to shape character and growth. She emphasized that even when life feels uncertain, what God has planned cannot be taken away.

In addition to her new music, Rosario also released a 40-day devotional titled Father, Here I Am. The devotional is designed to help individuals, especially women, build a consistent prayer life and strengthen their relationship with God. She explained that the guide offers simple daily reflections and language to help those who may struggle with where to begin in their spiritual journey.

Rosario says her mission now goes beyond music. She hopes to use both her songs and her writing to encourage people who are navigating grief, change, and personal rebuilding. With “Still On The Throne,” she is reminding listeners that even after seasons of silence, purpose can always be renewed.

