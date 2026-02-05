Listen Live
GWMA Calls for Songwriters for 2026 Convention

Gospel Music Workshop of America Calls for Songwriters for 2026 Convention

Published on February 5, 2026

Penitential Celebration of Pope Francis - October 1st, 2024
Do you have a testimony set to melody that the world needs to hear? The Gospel Music Workshop of America (GMWA) has officially opened the floor for new voices, accepting song submissions for consideration at the upcoming 2026 GMWA Convention.

For decades, the GMWA has served as a cornerstone for gospel culture, providing a launching pad for some of the most powerful voices in the industry. This call for entries represents a major opportunity for songwriters to have their work showcased on a national platform among gospel music’s finest.

Submission Window

The window to submit your music is open now through March 15, 2026. Organizers emphasize that punctuality is critical; songs submitted outside of these dates may not be acknowledged or considered for the convention.

How to Submit

Songwriters are encouraged to review the full guidelines carefully before entering. This ensures that every submission meets the standards required for this prestigious gathering. Interested artists can find full details and complete their submission by visiting the official link provided by GMWA.

This is more than a competition; it is a chance to let your gift make room for you. Don’t miss this moment to contribute to the rich legacy of gospel music.

For more information and to submit your work, visit GMWA National.

