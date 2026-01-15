“The Dream: MLK the Musical” Brings Dr. King’s Legacy to Life

The musical highlights the personal relationships and spiritual grounding behind the civil rights movement.

Creators wanted to portray historical figures as real people, full of conviction, fear, hope, and love.

Timely message of love and unity resonates as the world continues to wrestle with justice and equality.

Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media / Reach Media Inc.

Just in time for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a new stage production is offering audiences a powerful and intimate look at the civil rights icon many thought they already knew. The Dream: MLK the Musical shifts the focus away from the traditional historical retelling and instead centers the story on the love, faith, and partnership between Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King.

✕

During a recent conversation on Get Up Mornings, host Erica Campbell spoke with writer and executive producer Kesha Ealy and co-writer and composer Dr. Marcus Mason about what inspired the project and why now was the right time to tell this story.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

According to Ealy, the heart of the musical is rooted in humanity.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the The Light 103.9 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“We wanted to tell the human love story behind the movement,” she shared. “This is about faith, sacrifice, purpose, and partnership. It’s not just history—it’s a love story that shows how Martin and Coretta walked this calling together.”

That perspective sets The Dream apart from many past portrayals of Dr. King. Rather than focusing solely on speeches and political moments, the production highlights the emotional weight, spiritual grounding, and personal relationships that sustained the movement during its most difficult moments.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Dr. Marcus Mason, who spent more than 10 years developing the project, composed all 26 original musical pieces featured in the show. He described the process as a labor of love and intention, aimed at honoring both the movement and the people behind it.

“This is the first time this story has been done like this,” Mason explained. “We wanted it to feel expansive, emotional, and honest.”

The cast includes Chas Shepherd as Dr. King and Celeste Butler as Coretta Scott King, with a strong supporting lineup portraying figures such as Rosa Parks, John Lewis, and J. Edgar Hoover. The performances are designed to bring historical figures off the page and onto the stage as real people—full of conviction, fear, hope, and love.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

For Erica Campbell, the timing of the musical feels especially important.

“At a time when the world is still wrestling with justice, love, and unity, what do you hope audiences walk away with?” she asked.

Ealy’s answer was simple but powerful.

Related Article: The King Center: MLK Jr.’s Daughter Dr. Bernice King Talks 2025 Initiatives

Related Article: 10 Meaningful Ways To Observe Martin Luther King Day Of Service & Make An Impact

“I hope people leave with love,” she said. “Dr. King’s message is timeless. We want audiences to be mindful of where we are in the world today and remember that love and unity are still the foundation. All people are created equal, and that message matters now more than ever.”

The Dream: MLK the Musical opens at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts with a red carpet premiere on Friday evening, followed by weekend matinee and evening performances. Tickets and additional information are available at www.mlkthemusical.com.

More than a stage production, The Dream is a reminder that the civil rights movement was driven not only by courage and protest—but by love, faith, and shared purpose.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

“The Dream: MLK the Musical” Brings Dr. King’s Legacy to Life was originally published on getuperica.com