Durham Holiday Parade Kicks Off Saturday With Bands, Floats & Santa

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Downtown Durham will come alive Saturday with the return of the annual Durham Holiday Parade, a beloved community tradition that ushers in the festive season with music, colorful floats and a special guest appearance by Santa Claus.

Organized by Durham Parks and Recreation and set to begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 13, the parade will march down Main Street in the heart of the city. The event is free and open to the public, rain or shine, and is expected to draw families and visitors from across the Triangle.

Spectators are encouraged to bring their own chairs, blankets and holiday spirit, as seating will not be provided along the route. Marching bands, drill teams, school groups and local community organizations will form the procession, culminating in a joyful visit from Santa himself.

For those planning to drive in, several downtown parking garages will offer free parking for the event, including Chapel Hill Street, Corcoran Street, Church Street, Durham Centre and Morgan-Rigsbee garages. Temporary restrooms and designated performance areas near key intersections along Main Street will help accommodate the crowds.

This year’s Parade Marshal, Wool E. Bull, the official mascot of the Durham Bulls, is expected to bring extra Bull City flair as he leads the procession. Organizers emphasize safety for participants and spectators, with staff and volunteers stationed along the route to manage spacing and pacing.