Bebe Winans Talks New Christmas Song and His Journey Into Acting

Winans releases joyful holiday single 'Wishing You a Merry Christmas'

Winans stars in Christmas movie 'We Three Kings', overcame acting fears

Winans plans to release new album, more music from Korean Soul in 2026

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty / Reach Media Inc./ Getty

Erica Campbell welcomed legendary singer, writer, producer, and actor BeBe Winans back to Get Up Mornings, and the conversation quickly turned festive. Winans returned to the show with a brand-new holiday single, “Wishing You a Merry Christmas,” a joyful song he says captures the warmth and uplift he’s always felt during the season — even in years when gifts were scarce. Christmas, he said, has always been his favorite time of year, and this new record is meant to spread that same spirit.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

✕

Winans’ new single appears on the soundtrack for We Three Kings, a Christmas movie he also stars in. Acting, he admitted, wasn’t always something he was eager to try. In fact, he used to turn down roles out of fear. But when this film came along, he said yes immediately — and ended up loving the experience. He joked with Erica that acting must run in the family, since his sister Debbie Winans also starred in her own holiday film, A Christmas Do.

The conversation shifted to one of BeBe’s strengths: crossing musical genres with ease. He recently performed on the CMA stage with Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, singing “Children, Go Where I Send Thee.” Winans says his ability to move between styles comes from understanding that ministry isn’t limited to one space. “Wherever people are, that’s where your ministry is,” he said. Good music reaches the heart, he added, no matter the audience.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Love The Light 103.9 FM? Get more! Join the The Light 103.9 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Mr. Griff chimed in to praise Winans’ legendary work ethic — from his strict punctuality to his early-morning Peloton sessions — and asked whether he approaches his music with the same discipline. Winans said absolutely. From the beginning of his career, he has believed that because God gave him His best, he should always offer his best in return. That means excellence in production, songwriting, and performance, every time.

When Erica asked what’s next, Winans revealed that 2026 will be filled with new music. He plans to finally release an album he has been promising for years, along with new music from Korean Soul — and more touring than fans have seen from him in a long time. “It’s going to be a lot more BeBe,” he said with a laugh.

Erica closed the interview by thanking him for continuing to inspire and reminding listeners to stream the new song, follow him online, and catch him live when they can. Winans ended with love and gratitude, as always.

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Bebe Winans Talks New Christmas Song and His Journey Into Acting was originally published on getuperica.com