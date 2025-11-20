Judge Melodee Armstrong Breaks Down Tariffs and THC Changes

Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media

Judge Melodee Armstrong returned to Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell to help listeners make sense of several major legal issues currently unfolding in Washington. From tariff rebates to unexpected items tucked inside the bill that reopened the government, she broke it all down in plain language with Cheryl Jackson.

Tariffs Could Be Headed for a Major Supreme Court Ruling

Judge Armstrong began with an update on the Supreme Court’s recent hearing on tariffs. Back in September, she predicted the Court would take up the case before the holidays, and she was right. Billions of dollars in tariffs have been collected, yet Americans are still paying more for goods, which pushed the White House to float the idea of offering two-thousand-dollar rebates to some taxpayers.

But as the judge explained, the math simply does not work. With roughly 250 million adults in the country, a twenty-billion-dollar rebate fund would only cover about ten million people, which is just a small fraction of the population. So even if rebates happen, not everyone will receive one.

She also shared that several Supreme Court justices questioned whether the tariff actions were even lawful. The justices noted that the word “tariff” does not appear in the statute the former administration used, and they raised concerns about emergency powers being stretched too far. Judge Armstrong believes the Court may rule that these powers were misused and could even order reimbursement.

Unexpected Additions in the Government Reopening Bill

When the government reopened, the temporary bill came with some surprising long-term additions. One was increased security funding for members of Congress, the executive branch, judges, and even Supreme Court justices. Judge Armstrong said several Republicans pushed for this after the assassination of Charlie Kirk but did not do the same after attempts on President Trump earlier in the year.

She also pointed out that the bill contained unrelated earmarks, such as funding for a veterinary program in Maryland and forest conservation efforts in Texas. According to her, these kinds of add-ons are “democracy at work,” even when they seem random.

The New Ban on Legal THC Products

Many listeners rely on hemp-based products for medical reasons, so Judge Armstrong addressed the new restrictions on legal THC. She explained that the ban came largely from support in Kentucky and criminalizes most hemp products containing more than 0.4 milligrams of THC.

What concerns her most is that the ban pushes these products underground. Without legal access, there is no regulation, no safety oversight, and no recourse for consumers harmed by dangerous or mislabeled items. She urged listeners to be careful and to research thoroughly before using or gifting anything containing THC.

A Rare Area of Bipartisan Agreement

In a moment of humor, Judge Armstrong noted that THC seems to be the one issue that unites both Republicans and Democrats. “Who knew the one thing to bring the country together is THC?” she joked.

