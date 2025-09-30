NC Faith Leaders Emphasize Peace and Unity

In the aftermath of a tragic church shooting in Michigan, faith leaders across North Carolina are reaffirming their commitment to nonviolence and community solidarity as key to keeping their congregations safe.

Rev. Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove is among those urging a focus on peace-building rather than fear. “The strongest defense against violence is a strong community,” he says. While some places of worship have added physical security measures, many leaders caution against turning to firearms for protection. Arming members, they believe, only adds to the risk.

Instead, North Carolina’s faith communities are doubling down on preparedness, situational awareness, and fostering deep relationships within their congregations. Leaders are encouraging open conversations, clear safety plans, and mutual support as proactive ways to respond to growing concerns.

In uncertain times, their message remains clear: stay connected, support each other, and build the kind of community where everyone feels safe and seen.