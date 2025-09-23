Melissa’s Grub Plug: Wendy’s Fall Time Deals

Source: Wendy’s / Wendy’s

Wendy’s is offering limited-time fall promotions from September 22 to 28, perfect for budget-conscious eaters.

To kick off the season, on Sept. 22, you can get a free small chili with any $5 purchase — just download the Wendy’s app, create an account, and use the digital coupon in-store or through mobile ordering.

Offers are only valid at participating U.S. locations and during regular business hours, so act fast!