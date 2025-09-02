Listen Live
Meditate on The Lord | Faith Walk

Published on September 2, 2025

Faith Walk GUMEC
On Tuesday’s “Faith Walk” segment of Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell, Erica dives into the transformative power of meditation, reclaiming it as a God-given practice for believers. Too often, the word “meditation” is misunderstood or dismissed as something foreign to faith. But Erica reminds us that scripture, like Psalms 1, calls us to meditate on God’s Word day and night, anchoring our hearts in His promises.

Erica shares a deeply personal testimony about her husband’s battle with cancer, illustrating how meditating on God’s healing power became her lifeline. She surrounded herself with healing scriptures and songs of victory, refusing to let fear or negativity take root. This intentional focus on God’s promises not only strengthened her faith but also created an atmosphere of hope and expectation.

Meditation, as Erica explains, is about centering your thoughts on Jesus, His goodness, and His Word. It’s a spiritual discipline that silences the noise of doubt and fear, allowing God’s truth to grow so deeply in your heart that no trial or loss can uproot it. She challenges listeners to replace negative thoughts with God’s promises, to meditate on His faithfulness, and to delight in His law.

For the faith-following African-American community, this message resonates deeply. In a world filled with challenges, Erica’s call to meditate on the Lord is a reminder of the strength and resilience found in faith. Whether it’s through scripture, prayer, or worship, meditation is a tool to draw closer to God, fortify your spirit, and walk boldly in His promises.

As Erica says, “Focus on Jesus, focus on His promise, and let it grow in your heart until nothing can take it away.” Let’s reclaim meditation as a sacred act of faith.

