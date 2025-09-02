Listen Live
Entertainment

The 2025 Gospel Music Hall of Fame Induction Gala & Expo

Celebrate Gospel Music Heritage Month.

Published on September 2, 2025

Bebe and Cece Winans Gospel Hall of Fame Award
Source: Rick Diamond/Getty Images Entertainment / Getty

September is nationally recognized as Gospel Music Heritage Month—a time to honor the rich legacy and cultural impact of gospel music. In celebration, the Gospel Music Hall of Fame (GMHOF) is proud to present its 2025 Induction Gala Ceremony and Expo, taking place September 5–6, 2025, in St. Louis, Missouri.

The two-day celebration kicks off on Friday, September 5 at 7:00 p.m. with “An Evening of Song”, hosted by Jai and VaShawn Mitchell. This inspiring night of worship and music will feature performances by Jamal Roberts, Ann Nesby, and Tasha Page Lockhart.

On Saturday, September 6, guests are invited to enjoy the VIP/Gold Carpet Experience from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., followed by the prestigious Induction Gala Ceremony beginning at 4:00 p.m. All events will be held at the America’s Center Convention Complex, located at 701 Convention Plaza, St. Louis, MO.

Don’t miss this unforgettable weekend celebrating the legends, legacy, and future of gospel music.

For more details and to purchase tickets, visit http://www.mogospel.com.

