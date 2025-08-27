Raleigh Breaks Ground on First Permanently Affordable Cottage Court

Source: ThinkStock.com / ThinkStock.com

The Raleigh Area Land Trust has officially broken ground on the Cottages of Idlewild — a landmark project set to become the city’s first permanently affordable cottage court.

Located in the historic Idlewild neighborhood, the development will bring 18 new homes to an area with deep roots. Idlewild holds special significance as the first place in Raleigh where formerly enslaved people were able to own land.

Of the 18 homes, 14 will be sold for $145,000 each to families earning between 50% and 80% of the area’s median income, helping address the city’s growing need for affordable housing.

One of the driving forces behind the project is LeVelle Moton, co-founder of Raleigh Raised Development and head basketball coach at North Carolina Central University. A native of Idlewild, Moton sees the project as a personal mission.

“This is more personal for me than it is business,” Moton said. “All I ever wanted was to make it out so I could come back, give back, and create opportunities — because I know how tough it can be.”

The Cottages of Idlewild mark an important step in Raleigh’s continued push to expand affordable housing options for its residents.