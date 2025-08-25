North Carolina Ranked 3rd Best State For Black-Owned Businesses

Source: OWN/Black Love / OWN/Black Love

North Carolina is one of the best states for Black-owned businesses in 2025, coming in third nationwide, just behind Georgia and Delaware, according to a new report from B2B Reviews.

The state stands out with a 60.7% business success rate-higher than the national average of 56.1%. From 2023 to 2024, Black-owned businesses in North Carolina grew by an impressive 17%.

Here’s a closer look at the numbers:

15.95% of all small businesses in the state are Black-owned

Black households earn 72% of the median income, slightly above the national average of 70%

With 20.5% of its population identifying as Black, North Carolina ranks ninth in the country by this measure