New Study Reveals Why Pastors Leave Ministry

Burnout and Church Conflict Drive One-Third of Pastors to Leave Ministry

Published on August 19, 2025

Meeting Of Bible Study Group
Source: Mark Bowden / Getty

A new study by Lifeway Research reveals that approximately one-third of pastors who step away from ministry do so due to burnout or conflict within their church. Drawing on data from former pastors across four Protestant denominations, the research shows that 18% left because of church conflict, while 16% cited burnout as their main reason for leaving.

However, the most common reason for stepping down was a shift in personal calling, with 40% of respondents saying they felt led in a different direction. Notably, more than half—53%—of those who left pastoral roles remain active in ministry, serving in alternative roles.

