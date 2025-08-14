Tramaine Hawkins Reflects on Journey of Faith, Family & Gospel Legacy

Source: Canva/Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

Gospel Music Hall of Fame inductee Tramaine Hawkins recently sat down with Melissa Wade on The Light 103.9 to reflect on her remarkable journey in gospel music, from her childhood beginnings to her upcoming performance celebrating 150 years of Baptist Grove Church.

Born literally in church in the San Francisco Bay Area, Hawkins began her musical journey at age four under her grandfather Bishop E.E. Cleveland’s guidance at Ephesians Church of God in Christ.

“I was around, pretty much lived off and on with my grandparents,” Hawkins shared during the interview. “My mom was a lyric soprano, and I got the gift of singing from her.”

Those formative years were steeped in church life.

“We’re sitting in the back of the church, doing our homework. Sundays was Sunday school. It was children’s church,” she recalled, emphasizing how faith shaped her calling.

Hawkins became part of gospel history in 1968 when she joined the Edwin Hawkins Singers for the groundbreaking recording of “Oh Happy Day.” The song became the first million-selling gospel single to top pop charts worldwide.

“We thought it was something special, but not to the extent that it turned out to be,” she reflected. “The underground stations captured it and went after it. And then, you know, it just blew up after that.”

Now, decades later, Hawkins continues to inspire new generations. She’ll perform her classics, including “Going Up Yonder” and “The Potter’s House,” at BGC Live: The Sound of Generations on Friday, September 19 at Raleigh Memorial Auditorium.

“I’m excited and really honored,” she said about the historic celebration.

The concert promises to bridge generations of gospel music, featuring Hawkins alongside contemporary artists like Jonathan McReynolds and Tasha Page Lockhart, proving gospel music’s enduring power to unite all ages in worship.



