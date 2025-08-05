Listen Live
Outer Banks Named Top Labor Day Getaway in North Carolina

Labor Day, celebrated in the United States on the first Monday of each September, may give you a chance for that last vacation.

Published on August 5, 2025

Source: EyesWideOpen / Getty

Labor Day, observed across the United States, honors the contributions of American workers and signals the unofficial close of summer. With the long weekend approaching, travelers are encouraged to plan early, as popular destinations tend to book up fast.

According to Reader’s Digest, one of the top places to spend Labor Day weekend is North Carolina’s Outer Banks. Known for its unspoiled beaches, historic charm, and scenic coastal views, the Outer Banks offer a relaxing retreat perfect for wrapping up the summer season.

Labor Day was first established in the late 1800s to recognize the hard work and achievements of laborers. It officially became a national holiday in 1894, when President Grover Cleveland signed it into law.

Whether it’s lounging by the ocean, exploring maritime history, or just enjoying the final days of summer, the Outer Banks continues to stand out as a top destination for the holiday weekend.

